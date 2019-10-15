× Man allegedly fled State Police, crashed into home in Lebanon

LEBANON — A 24-year-old man is accused of fleeing State Police and crashing into a residence in Lebanon.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

State Police say they observed the accused, Ricky Rodriguez-Ramos, driving a 2001 Ford Explorer pickup with an inoperable brake light in the area of North 10th and Monument Streets. When troopers attempted to stop the Ford, Rodriguez-Ramos fled at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Rodriguez-Ramos allegedly blew through a red light, ran multiple stop signs and passed a school bus on the shoulder.

State Police say Rodriguez-Ramos crashed into a home after losing control of his vehicle while making a turn. He and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded a container containing suspected fentanyl residue, according to State Police.

Rodriguez-Ramos, who told State Police that he attempted to flee due to having a suspended driver’s license, faces the following charges: fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, as well as numerous summary traffic violations.