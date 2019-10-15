Man allegedly fled State Police, crashed into home in Lebanon

Posted 10:12 PM, October 15, 2019, by

LEBANON — A 24-year-old man is accused of fleeing State Police and crashing into a residence in Lebanon.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

State Police say they observed the accused, Ricky Rodriguez-Ramos, driving a 2001 Ford Explorer pickup with an inoperable brake light in the area of North 10th and Monument Streets. When troopers attempted to stop the Ford, Rodriguez-Ramos fled at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Rodriguez-Ramos allegedly blew through a red light, ran multiple stop signs and passed a school bus on the shoulder.

State Police say Rodriguez-Ramos crashed into a home after losing control of his vehicle while making a turn. He and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded a container containing suspected fentanyl residue, according to State Police.

Rodriguez-Ramos, who told State Police that he attempted to flee due to having a suspended driver’s license, faces the following charges: fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, as well as numerous summary traffic violations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.