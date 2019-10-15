Man dies in York Hospital from complications he suffered from crash 26 years ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man has died from complications of a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a crash 26 years ago.
Michael Schimian, 51, died on October 8 at 10:20 p.m. at York Hospital.
Schimian had been cared for in a long-term care facility for years and died after complications from a crash that occurred on March 10, 1993.
According to the York County Coroner’s release, that crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the area o Old Court Road and Hernwood Road in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Schimian, 25-years-old at the time of the crash, lost control of his vehicle and struck a fence and telephone pole, according to police reports.
He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Schmian’s death has been ruled accidental.
39.962598 -76.727745