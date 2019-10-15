× Man dies in York Hospital from complications he suffered from crash 26 years ago

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man has died from complications of a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a crash 26 years ago.

Michael Schimian, 51, died on October 8 at 10:20 p.m. at York Hospital.

Schimian had been cared for in a long-term care facility for years and died after complications from a crash that occurred on March 10, 1993.

According to the York County Coroner’s release, that crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the area o Old Court Road and Hernwood Road in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Schimian, 25-years-old at the time of the crash, lost control of his vehicle and struck a fence and telephone pole, according to police reports.

He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Schmian’s death has been ruled accidental.