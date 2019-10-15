Man tells judge he wasn’t trying to kill anyone after being charged for shooting police officer, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - A man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say, Andrew Park shot an officer during an incident Monday night, where he also threatened to kill the victim.

Tuesday afternoon, Park remained quiet as he made his way into the courtroom where he would be arraigned and learn the charges being filed against him. He told the judge he wasn't trying to kill anyone, but court documents reveal he told the victim he was going to kill her and himself. He also hit her on the head with a handgun.

Tuesday morning, a busted out door and shattered windows told the story of the incident that unfolded Monday night. What began as a domestic violence call turned into a barricaded gunman situation on the 100 block of Bentley Lane in Lower Swatara Township.

Lower Swatara Township Police Ofc. Tim Shea is recovering after being shot in the leg. Police say he and another officer were trying to rescue a woman inside the home when Park began shooting at them.

Shea and the officer braved gunfire to rescue the woman inside.

"These were heroic efforts by these officers," said Chief Jeffery Vargo. “They ran towards gunfire to evacuate her from the residence.”

Park was taken directly to the Dauphin County Prison where he will be held without bail.