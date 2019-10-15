Olivia’s cooks up Scaraway, Sausage, clam & Tortellini served w  Toasty Garlic Romano Bread (scaraway for October )

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Scaraway, Sausage, clam & Tortellini served w Toasty Garlic Romano Bread (scaraway forOctober 👻)

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1/2 cup Shallots

1/2 cup Leeks

1 tbsp Garlic – freshly chopped

2 tbsp Garlic Butter

1 tbsp Caraway Seeds (scaraway if it’s October 👻)

2 tbsp sun dried tomatoes

1 cup potatoes – assorted

1 cup kale

1 cup Varza Kale

1/2 cup Carrots

1 cup Wild Mushrooms- assorted

1 cup Butternut Squash

1/2 cup fresh Fennel

1/2 cup chick peas

1 cup Cabbage1/2 lb Fresh Ground Sausage2 cups cheese filled Tortellini1 lb Fresh Clams1 cup Chicken Broth1/2 cup heavy cream3 each thyme sprigs1/2 tsp black pepper1/2 tsp white pepper

In cast Aluminum pot on high heat, sauté E.V.O.O., garlic butter, garlic, fennel, leeks, shallots, carrots, caraway seeds for approx 3-4 minutes. Add sausage, & sun dried tomatoes & continue to sauté until lightly browned. Layer the potatoes, squash, chick peas, tortellini, clams, kale, varza kale, potatoes, cabbage, & wild mushrooms. Add chicken stock, then season w white, black pepper, & thyme sprigs. Cover & simmer approx 12 minutes. Add cream, cover & simmer for an additional 3 minutes. Enjoy!!

Fangtastic Boozy Shocktails:

Ghoul-A-Rita

1800 coconut rum

Cointreau

Oj

cream of coconut

Coconut milk

Fresh lime

Fresh orange

Whipped coconut cream

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients except whipped coconut cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream & add googly eye garnish. Cheers!!

Black magic Brew

Baileys salted caramel

Root beer liqueur

Root beer

Fill glass w ice. Add Baileys, & root beer liqueur. Top w root beer. Cheers!