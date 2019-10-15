Olivia’s cooks up Scaraway, Sausage, clam & Tortellini served w  Toasty Garlic Romano Bread (scaraway for October )

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Scaraway, Sausage, clam & Tortellini served w Toasty Garlic Romano Bread (scaraway forOctober 👻)
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1/2 cup Shallots
1/2 cup Leeks
1 tbsp Garlic – freshly chopped
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
1 tbsp Caraway Seeds (scaraway if it’s October 👻)
2 tbsp sun dried tomatoes
1 cup potatoes – assorted
1 cup kale
1 cup Varza Kale
1/2 cup Carrots
1 cup Wild Mushrooms- assorted
1 cup Butternut Squash
1/2 cup fresh Fennel
1/2 cup chick peas
1 cup Cabbage
1/2 lb Fresh Ground Sausage
2 cups cheese filled Tortellini
1 lb Fresh Clams
1 cup Chicken Broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
3 each thyme sprigs
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp white pepper
In cast Aluminum pot on high heat, sauté E.V.O.O., garlic butter, garlic, fennel, leeks, shallots, carrots, caraway seeds for approx 3-4 minutes. Add sausage, & sun dried tomatoes & continue to sauté until lightly browned. Layer the potatoes, squash, chick peas, tortellini, clams, kale, varza kale, potatoes, cabbage, & wild mushrooms. Add chicken stock, then season w white, black pepper, & thyme sprigs. Cover & simmer approx 12 minutes. Add cream, cover & simmer for an additional 3 minutes. Enjoy!!
Fangtastic Boozy Shocktails:
Ghoul-A-Rita
1800 coconut rum
Cointreau
Oj
cream of coconut
Coconut milk
Fresh lime
Fresh orange
Whipped coconut cream
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients except whipped coconut cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream & add googly eye garnish. Cheers!!
Black magic Brew
Baileys salted caramel
Root beer liqueur
Root beer
Fill glass w ice. Add Baileys, & root beer liqueur. Top w root beer. Cheers!