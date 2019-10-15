× Penn State releases details of ‘College GameDay’ visit to campus prior to Saturday’s White Out game

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State has released the details of ESPN’s “College GameDay” visit to the campus Saturday.

It will be the 19th time “College GameDay” has visited Penn State for a game, the school said.

The show will air from 9 a.m. to noon from Penn State’s HUB Lawn on Saturday, leading into the No. 7 Nittany Lions’ Big Ten showdown with No. 16 Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

The eight-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as contributors Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Jen Lada, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

In order to accommodate the “College GameDay” production vehicles, Henderson Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at approximately 6 p.m., the school announced. The sidewalks along Henderson Drive, south of the HUB, will be closed during load in and load out.

Regulations for Fans Interested in Standing in the GameDay “Pit”

The following regulations will be in place, per ESPN and Penn State, for fans who are interested in standing in the “pit” near the “College GameDaystage” on Saturday. ( The show is free of charge):

Fans may begin lining up for access to the pit Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET, with the pit being open at approximately 6:30 a.m. (no overnight camping). Restrooms are available in the HUB.

Fans entering the pit will be screened by security using metal detection wands.

No bags, backpacks or purses are permitted.

No offensive, vulgar, inappropriate or solicitation signage will be allowed (i.e., no political, religious, or .com, .org, .net signage).

No signs or flags on a stick.

No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards.

No food or drinks.

Throwing of objects is prohibited.

Transportation and Parking Recommendations for Fans Attending “College GameDay”

Penn State is making the following transportation and parking recommendations for fans who plan to attend College GameDay. The Beaver Stadium parking lots will open at 8 a.m.

Students

Students who live on campus are encouraged to walk to the HUB Lawn or take the CATA White or Blue Loop bus and walk from stops on Burrowes Street or the Schlow Library on Beaver Avenue (White) or intersection of College Avenue and Allen Street (Blue).

Students who live off campus and State College residents are encouraged to walk to the HUB Lawn or take the CATA bus and walk from the Schlow Library stop on Beaver Avenue.

Students and fans who plan to park near College GameDay location

For fans who plan to drive to attend “College GameDay,” there are three downtown parking garages that are within three blocks of the HUB Lawn that have hourly rates: the Beaver Avenue Garage, the Fraser Street Garage and the Pugh Street Garage. Metered street parking also is available downtown.

There are three available parking garages on campus – the HUB Deck, East Deck and Nittany Deck – for fans attending “College GameDay” Saturday. There is a flat fee of $25 (cash) to park in the University decks on football game day. Parking is available in these decks on Friday for up to two hours for $1 per hour.

Additionally, there is a flat fee of $15 (cash) to park in Lot Red A on football game day beginning at 7:30 a.m. (west of North Atherton Street by the Westgate Building).

Fans who plan to park in Beaver Stadium lots and attend “GameDay”