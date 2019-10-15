× PennDOT to close section of Wood Road in Derry Township, Dauphin County from Oct. 21-30

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A section of Wood Road between Middletown Road and Waltonville Road in Derry Township will be closed from October 21-30 while maintenance crews begin work to remove and replace four drainage cross popes below the road’s surface, PennDOT announced Tuesday.

The affected portion of Wood Road will be closed to through traffic on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. while the work is performed, PennDOT said.

A detour that uses Middletown Road, Service Road, and Waltonville Road will be available for motorists.

This portion of Wood Road, officially designated as State Route 2006, averages more than 4,400 vehicles traveled daily.