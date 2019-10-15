Pies, Candy Apples and Cider Donuts…..Oh Browns!

Posted 9:00 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, October 15, 2019

LOGANVILLE, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett enjoyed apples, apples and MORE apples at Browns Orchard in Loganville.

Brown's harvests our own asparagus, strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blueberries, peaches, sweet corn, nectarines, plums, apples, and pumpkins from May through October. When in season, some of our crops are available for Pick-Your-Own at our Yellow Church Road farm.

PICK-YOUR-OWN APPLES & PUMPKINS! Thurs & Fri 9am-2pm; Sat & Sun 9am-5pm. Weather permitting.

