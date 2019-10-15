× Plane that crash-landed in the Susquehanna River set to be removed tomorrow

Tomorrow afternoon crews will attempt to remove the plane that crash-landed in the Susquehanna River near Middletown, Dauphin County.

Anglin Aircraft Recovery Services, LLC in Clayton, Delaware confirms for FOX43 that a helicopter will attempt to recover the wreckage Wednesday afternoon.

The small single-engine plane went into the Susquehanna River October 4th after landing short of a runway at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), according to Scott Miller, a spokesperson for the airport. Two people survived the crash.

Officials have said since the crash it is the owners responsibility to remove the wreckage. FOX43 has been told an insurance company is now handling the plans.

