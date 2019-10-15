× Police: 2 Women charged after teen smokes marijuana in their home, accidentally shoots himself in face

Update, 11:20 a.m.: A second woman, Emile Erb, 20, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence in the case, police say. Emile Erb was allegedly caught attempting to conceal several items of drug paraphernalia in a separate bedroom by police who were arriving to render aid to the victim.

Previously

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 55-year-old Manor Township woman with endangering the welfare of a child after a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in the face with a handgun while smoking marijuana in her home in July, according to Manor Township Police.

Gay Erb, of the 500 block of Capri Road, allegedly admitted to police that she owned the gun, does not secure the weapon to limit access to it, and knowingly allowed the teen to smoke marijuana in her home on July 4, the day the incident occurred.

The victim was within 10 feet of two other teens when he accidentally shot himself while handling the gun, police say. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Gay was charged after an investigation of the incident, according to police.