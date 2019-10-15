× Police seek help in identifying man suspected of passing phony $100 bill at Lancaster restaurant

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are trying to identify a man suspected of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Lancaster County restaurant earlier this month.

According to police, the man entered Alice’s Restaurant on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 and bought food with the phony currency. After leaving the restaurant, he drove off in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Lexus, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Officer Fazekas at (717) 291-4676, referring to Incident No. 1910016159.