Police seek help in identifying suspect beauty product thieves at Lancaster CVS

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects in a retail theft that occurred at a pharmacy on Millersville Pike earlier this month.

According to police, the two suspects entered a CVS Pharmacy on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and stole $290.70 worth of health and beauty items, including toothpaste, tooth-whitening products, soaps, and deodorants. They allegedly fled the store with the stolen items and the shopping basket used to hold the products, police say.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.