Police seek identities of Giant Food Stores theft suspects

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people involved in the alleged theft of goods from Giant Food Stores in Lancaster Township.

Police say the pictured male entered the store on Columbia Avenue on nine separate occasions (seven times in September and twice in October) and stole $1,196.17 worth of merchandise.

He’s also accused of going to the store with the pictured female in mid-September, where they allegedly stole items valued at $45.80.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.