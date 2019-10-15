× Ravens trade LB Kenny Young, undisclosed draft pick to Rams for Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters

The Baltimore Ravens have traded away linebacker Kenny Young plus an undisclosed draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters.

The team announced the move on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Peters, 26, is in his fifth NFL season. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, where he spent three seasons before being traded to the Rams in March 2018.

Peters had three interceptions and 43 combined tackles (33 solo / 11 assists) in the Rams’ 19 games in 2018, which includes the two playoff games and a Super Bowl appearance.

In six games this season, Peters has two interceptions and 14 combined tackles (nine solo / five assists).