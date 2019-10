× Steelers’ DE Stephon Tuitt out for season with torn pectoral muscle

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers will be without one of their best defensive linemen for the rest of the season.

DE Stephon Tuitt will miss the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Tuitt, 26, had started all 6 games for the Steelers this season, and had recorded 3.5 sacks.

Last year in 14 starts, Tuitt had 5.5 sacks.

It is unknown who the Steelers will add to replace Tuitt on the roster.