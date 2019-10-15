Trio facing charges after allegedly stealing $300 from victim’s wallet

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing $300 from a victim’s wallet.

Ashlyn Geedy, 27, Mason Taylor, 25, and Douglas Carey, 29, are facing theft and criminal conspiracy charges for their role in the incident.

On September 8 around 11:30 a.m., police spoke to a victim who said he lost his wallet at the Dunkin Donuts in the 400 block of North 21st Street in Camp Hill. Then, he found that $300 had been taken from it.

An investigation revealed that the wallet had fallen out of the victim’s pocket, and was picked up by an elderly woman who turned the wallet over to an employee, according to police.

Authorities say that employee proceeded to hand it to Geedy, the manager on duty at the time, who took the wallet to the office before removing the $300 and placing it in her back jeans pocket.

Then, Taylor allegedly entered the officer where Geedy was with Carey, and the trio played a part in taking items or concealing the victim’s wallet, police say.

Now, they are facing charges.