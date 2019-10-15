Vintage in the Vines Harvest Fest & Vintage Market set for this weekend

Posted 8:51 AM, October 15, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Vintage in the Vines Harvest Fest & Vintage Market is set for this weekend.

The “pop-up” event meant to celebrate the harvest season will take place at Nissley Vineyards.

It will be held on October 18 & 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sue Whitney, Founder at JUNKMARKET Style, and Tiffany Anderson, Sales & Marketing Director at Nissley Vineyards, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the Nissley Vineyards’ website here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.