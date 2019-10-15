Vintage in the Vines Harvest Fest & Vintage Market set for this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Vintage in the Vines Harvest Fest & Vintage Market is set for this weekend.

The “pop-up” event meant to celebrate the harvest season will take place at Nissley Vineyards.

It will be held on October 18 & 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sue Whitney, Founder at JUNKMARKET Style, and Tiffany Anderson, Sales & Marketing Director at Nissley Vineyards, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the Nissley Vineyards’ website here.