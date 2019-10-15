× West York Area School District, teachers’ union adopts new collective bargaining agreement

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The West York Area School District and the West York Area Education Association announced Tuesday that they’ve adopted a new collective bargaining agreement that runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.

The school board approved the contract Tuesday night with an 8-0 vote. The teachers’ union voted to ratify the contract earlier in the day.

“We are pleased with the mutual professionalism throughout the negotiations process and the school board’s support of its educators,” said Mercedes Myers, EA co-president and a middle-school family and consumer sciences teacher. “This agreement allows us to be competitive with neighboring districts, so that we may continue to recruit and maintain qualified teachers.”

The details of the contract include an average salary increases of 3.85 percent, 3.75 percent and 3.6 percent for each year of the contract, health care changes that include 80-percent funding of health-savings accounts for new teachers and 100-percent funding for all others, and shortened lunch periods for teachers.

“This agreement will allow us to focus on building strong partnerships with administrators, district officials, parents and other members of our community to deliver a quality education to our students,” said Lisa Konopinski, EA co-president and an eighth-grade math teacher.

Superintendent Todd Davies added, “We look forward to continuing to work with our staff to build on the educational success we have already achieved and that makes our community such a wonderful place to live.”