Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., Dave Matthews Band, Soundgarden among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The late Whitney Houston and the late Notorious B.I.G. are included in the list 2020 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which was released Tuesday by National Public Radio.

German synth pioneers Kraftwerk, metal gods Motörhead and Judas Priest, grunge stars Soundgarden, and funk pioneers Rufus featuring Chaka Khan are also on the list, NPR said.

In order to be eligible, the artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. Nine of this year’s nominees are first-timers on the ballot — some acts that came of age in the 1990s, others legacy acts who have yet to be included in the Hall.

The 2020 inductees will be announced in January of next year. The induction ceremony is slated for May 2 in Cleveland.

Here are all of the 2020 nominees: