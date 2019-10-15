× York County man accused of head-butting, choking woman during domestic incident

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 36-year-old Emigsville man with assaulting and attempting to strangle a woman during a domestic dispute Saturday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Joseph Conrad III, of the 3200 block of Broad Street, is accused of choking, head-butting, and slamming a woman to the ground during the incident, which occurred at about 12:08 a.m. at his Emigsville home, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Conrad also was in possession of a razor blade and threatened to harm himself with it after the attack, the victim told police.

The victim said she attempted to get the razor blade from Conrad and received a minor laceration to her finger, police say.

The argument began over allegations of infidelity and quickly turned physical, the victim told police. Conrad allegedly head-butted the victim, slammed her to the ground, and placed his arm around her neck, restricting her breathing. After he released her, the victim managed to get away and contact police, according to the complaint.

Police say Conrad was arrested without incident. He allegedly denied choking or head-butting the victim.