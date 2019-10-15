× York man accused of fighting two victims outside Gold’s Gym

YORK — A 31-year-old Red Lion man was charged after police say he got into a physical altercation with two people outside a Gold’s Gym in York Monday night.

Brandon Wayne Myers, of the 900 block of Keller Drive, is charged with strangulation, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment in the incident, which occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the gym, located on Springwood Road, according to York Area Regional Police.

The victims were an 18-year-old man and a juvenile, police say. They reported that they were having a conversation while stopped in the fire lane outside the gym when a Jeep pulled up in the adjacent trafficway, police say. The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Myers, honked his horn at the victims, and the 18-year-old victim told police he honked back, according to the complaint.

The victim’s action prompted Myers to exit his vehicle and confront both victims, according to police. He allegedly grabbed the 18-year-old by the throat with both hands and pushed him back into the headrest of his car, applying pressure for “two or three seconds,” the victim told police.

The second victim, a juvenile, attempted to separate Myers from the 18-year-old victim, prompting another confrontation in which Myers allegedly bumped his chest into the juvenile victim several times, according to police.

Myers then left the scene in his Jeep, the victims reported. They provided a registration number for the vehicle, police say.

Police interviewed another witness who was parked nearby, and the witness’ account of the incident was similar to that of the victims, police say.

After running the registration number provided by the victims and tracing it to Myers’ address, police reported to Keller Drive to speak to Myers, who was at the residence. He allegedly gave police a “different story of the encounter,” police say.

Myers was placed under arrest, police say.