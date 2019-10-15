× York woman charged after being found ‘naked and belligerent’ in middle of city street, police say

YORK — Police have charged a 27-year-old York woman with open lewdness and indecent exposure after she was allegedly found “naked and belligerent” in the middle of East Poplar Street Monday night.

Brittany Hollinger, of the 200 block of East Poplar St., was charged after witnesses identified her to police, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York City Police. Witnesses reported there were numerous people, including children, in the area at the time of the incident, which occurred around 6:51 p.m., police say.

One witness captured the incident on video and turned the footage over to police for evidence, the complaint states.