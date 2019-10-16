Coroner called to crash on Hanover Road (Route 116) in West Manchester Township, dispatch says

Posted 8:29 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22PM, October 16, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in West Manchester Township, according to dispatch.

The “severe” crash, police say, has closed down Hanover Road (Route 116) between Stoverstown and Bairs Roads.

Dispatch says more than one vehicle was involved in the crash. There were also injuries, but no specifics were given.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 7:09 p.m.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

