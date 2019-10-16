Dead bald eagle found in Lancaster County last week, Game Commission says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A bald eagle was found dead last week in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Game Commission says the eagle was found along the on-ramp to Route 222 north, by Route 30 westbound, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday by State Police.

State Game Warden Greg Graham reported to the scene at 2:30 p.m. to recover the eagle but the only thing he found was a feather.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the the Game Commission’s Southeast Region Office at 610-926-3136. Information can also be reported to the Operations Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

