× Driver cited in crash that damaged Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lititz Borough Police have cited a 24-year-old Norristown man in the single-vehicle crash that damaged the Tomato Pie Cafe on North Broad Street last week in Lititz.

Dymere M. Smith was making a right turn from North Lane onto North Broad Street when his vehicle went onto the sidewalk and struck the porch of the restaurant, causing the roof to collapse, police say.

No one was injured, but Smith’s vehicle was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene, according to police.

Smith was cited for Turning Movements and Required Signals, Driving Upon a Sidewalk, and Careless Driving, police say.