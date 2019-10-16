× Ford recalls nearly 18,000 of its 2019 Ranger vehicles due to an HVAC blower motor issue

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company issued a safety recall for certain 2019 Ford Ranger vehicles.

In affected vehicles, the HVAC blower motor may have been built with an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base-plate slot that may result in a resistive electrical short. The issue could increase the risk of the HVAC blower motor overheating, melting, smoking or causing a fire.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition. Ford is aware of one customer warranty report of smoke while driving that is potentially related to this concern.

This recall affects 17,965 vehicles in the United States and federal territories and 1,544 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Aug. 1-Sept. 27, 2019.

Dealers will inspect the HVAC blower motor in affected vehicles and replace it if it is within the suspect part production dates. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S34.