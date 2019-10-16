× Franklin County rape suspect apprehended in Camden County, NJ, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A suspect charged in September with raping a minor in Chambersburg was apprehended Monday in Camden County, New Jersey, police say.

Marvin Torres-Garcia, 26, is charged with five felonies in the case, including statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and aggravated indecent assault, Chambersburg Police say.

He was arrested in Mount Ephraim, NJ, by members of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Mount Ephraim Police Department.

He was charged on Sept. 21, police say.