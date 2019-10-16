× Gal Gadot is producing and starring in a special project

Gal Gadot is set to play another wonder of a woman.

The “Wonder Woman” actress will produce and star in a film about a Christian woman who helped save Jewish children from the Nazi Holocaust.

According to Deadline, Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano have teamed up with the production company Pilot Wave, with their debut project being the fact-based historical thriller “Irena Sendler.”

Gadot will star as Sendler in the film, which “tells the harrowing story of a woman’s defiant stand against Nazi Germany’s occupation of Poland and the incredible network she developed to care for and save 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto.”

Justine Juel Gillmer is writing the screenplay, while Gadot and Varsano will produce alongside Marc Platt.

Gadot recently shared a screengrab of the Deadline story on her Instagram account

“Pilot Wave is taking off!,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so excited this is finally out. @jaronvarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN’T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we’re working on with all of our wonderfully talented partners.”

Gadot shot to fame as the star of the 2017 hit film “Wonder Woman.”