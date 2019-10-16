× Lancaster County man convicted of pointing gun at another vehicle during 2018 road-rage incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Manheim man was convicted at trial this week of pointing a gun at a motorist in a road-rage incident last year in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Shirley Jr. was sentenced to six months of house arrest and two years of probation after he was found guilty of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct in a non-jury trial.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker issued the sentence, according to the DA’s office.

According to evidence presented at trial, the incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2018, at the interchange of Routes 283 and 72 in Manheim Township. Shirley was in the exit lane for Route 72 and sped up as another motorist attempted to merge into the lane, prosecutors said. Eventually, the other motorist merged behind Shirley’s vehicle — but Shirley believed the other vehicle was too close to his, according to testimony.

At that point, prosecutors said, Shirley drew a handgun and pointed it at the victim through the rear window of his vehicle.

Shirley admitted to police after the incident that he pointed the firearm at the victim, and that the firearm was loaded, prosecutors said.