Lancaster man charged with retail theft, fleeing from police

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 50-year-old Lancaster man with retail theft and fleeing from a police officer in connection to a Sept. 22 incident at a Walmart store on Fruitville Pike.

Joseph Lee Mackey Jr. was charged after he was seen trying to steal $123.67 worth of merchandise from the store, police say. When he was confronted by store employees, he allegedly dropped the items and fled in a vehicle.

Employees provided a description of the vehicle to police, who located it on Manheim Pike, just south of Route 283, according to police. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police say, Mackey fled at a high rate of speed, and the officer did not pursue due to safety concerns.

It was later determined that Mackey’s driver’s license was suspended for DUI, according to police. A criminal complaint was filed.