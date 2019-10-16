× Nationals sweep Cardinals in NLCS, advance to franchise’s first World Series

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals completed the sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, and will advance to the franchise’s first World Series appearance.

The Nationals won 7-4 on Tuesday night, behind a 7-run first inning and five strong innings from P Patrick Corbin.

Despite recording only 15 outs, Corbin got 12 of those by strikeout.

After scoring in the first innings, the Nationals didn’t add any more insurance, but were able to hold off the Cardinals comeback attempt.

IF/OF Howie Kendrick was named NLCS MVP after going 5-for-15 with 4 doubles and 4 RBI’s in the series.

Game One of the World Series will see the Nationals head to either Houston or New York to face either the Astros or Yankees on Tuesday, October 23.