Phone number for Cornwall Borough Police is being used in a scam

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Cornwall Borough Police Department’s phone number is being used in a scam.

The police department received a call Wednesday from a woman in the Pittsburgh area saying she received a call with the caller ID showing the department and the originating number being 717-274-2071, which is the office number for the department.

“The practice of making a telephone call appear to be a number other than the one the call is originating from is a fraudulent practice known as ‘number spoofing,’ the police department said. “It occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted via Caller ID to disguise the true number they are calling from.”

The woman advised that the male caller claimed to be a police officer and told her that there was a warrant out for her arrest and in order the satisfy the fines and costs, she needed to provide her bank account information, date of birth and social security number.

The police department said it’s a scam as it would never call someone asking for bank information, date of birth, and/or social security number in order to satisfy a warrant.