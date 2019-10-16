× Police seek help in identifying suspect in theft of iPhone at Hollywood Casino

DAUPHIN COUNTY — East Hanover Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cell phone he found lying on the floor at Hollywood Casino earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred at 11:18 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police say the suspect found an iPhone 6s Plus on the gaming floor and took it, without notifying anyone it had been lost. The suspect is believed to have been involved in another incident under investigation by State Police, in which he allegedly distracted a guest at the casino, stole a voucher for $200 from the victim, and redeemed it at a kiosk for cash.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at (717) 469-1791.