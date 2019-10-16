Police seek person of interest after hit-in-run in Sheetz parking lot in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a person of interest in connection to a parked car that was struck in a Sheetz parking lot.

On October 14 around 8:35 p.m., an unknown person struck a parked car in the parking lot of a Sheetz in the 800 block of Norland Avenue in Chambersburg.

Police are seeking to speak to the pictured person, but they noted that while they are a person of interest, they are not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Authorities are asking that if you have any information that will assist police in identifying or locating this person that you contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.