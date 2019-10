× Rain postpones Game 4 of the ALCS

NEW YORK — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed.

Game 4 ALCS postponed. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 16, 2019

The game will now be played Thursday at 8:08 p.m. Game 5 has been moved to Friday at 7:08 p.m., according to ESPN.

Houston has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.