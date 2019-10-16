Rainy Wednesday gives way to breezy rest of the work week

RAIN MOVES IN: Cloud cover continues to take over the area by the mid-morning. Spotty showers move in as early as 10:30AM and become a solid wall of showers by Noon. Steady light-to-moderate rain continues all afternoon and into the evening hours. When all is said and done, a widespread inch will be normal for the area, with pockets of 1.5″ possible. Afternoon temperatures make it to the low-60s for most. The rain comes to an end with a brief few hours of clearing after sunset. However, cloud cover takes over into the overnight time frame with Thursday morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. The breeze really kicks up as well heading into Thursday.

WINDY END TO THE WEEK: Strong northwesterly breezes hang with us all day Thursday. Strong enough that we could see lake effect showers, more like sprinkles, especially in our northern counties with mostly cloudy skies dominating the day area-wide. Wind gusts of 30-35MPH will be the norm, but could be as high as 40MPH. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-50s. Overnight lows dip into the mid-40s to start Friday as the breeze weakens to gusts around 20-25MPH. This weakening will stop our sprinkle chance and allow us to see a bit more sunshine Friday afternoon. Highs then reach the low-60s. The wind gusts finally let up for the weekend.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENT: A chilly start Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s. We stay dry with plentiful sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon highs make it to the upper-60s. We reach 70-degrees again for many by Sunday before more rain chances to start next week.

-Meteorologist Andrea Michaels