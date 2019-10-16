× Relocated WellSpan Pediatric Rehabilitation in York County gives kids more room to play, grow during therapy

YORK COUNTY — WellSpan Pediatric Rehabilitation, formerly located at WellSpan York Hospital, has moved to the Queensgate Shopping Center at 2009 Springwood Road, Suite A, in York — tripling the size of the practice and offering new, unique play areas for pediatric patients during therapy sessions.

The larger space also improves access to pediatric rehabilitation services in York County, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, feeding assessments and treatment.

“Our pediatric rehabilitation therapists provide exceptional care to some of our youngest patients and to be able to open the door to so many more treatment options in this new space is a testament to the work they do,” explained Vicky Diamond, senior vice president, WellSpan Health, president, WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital.

The upgraded location now has the space to offer state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment to assist children with walking, talking and improving strength. The practice also offers the latest equipment and technology, including a Lite Gait™ with treadmill, interactive screens, and a Nintendo Wii™ video game console.

The larger facility is set in a jungle theme, with climbing equipment featuring rope ladder, rock climbing, stairs and a slide.

“Seeing children react to the new rehabilitation space has been such a joy,” explained Katie Hein-Schultz, speech language pathologist, WellSpan Pediatric Rehabilitation. “When they walk in, they are inspired to push forward in their rehabilitation, and we now have the tools to help them on their journey.”

The practice is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (717) 851-2601 or visit WellSpan.org/PedRehab.

Source: WellSpan Health