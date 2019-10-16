× Royer’s collecting holiday cards, coloring pages for service members & veterans

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Royer’s Flowers & Gifts is collecting holiday cards and coloring pages for service members and veterans throughout November in each of its stores.

Royer’s will present the collected items to the American Red Cross “Holidays for Heroes” program.

Cards and coloring pages may be dropped off at any Royer’s store during normal business hours. Free coloring pages can be downloaded at royers.com/heroes

The Red Cross offers these guidelines for preparing cards:

Use generic salutations: “Dear Service Member” or “Dear Veteran”

Be thoughtful with messages, expressing reasons why you are thankful for the service members/veterans; if you have a personal connection, such as a family member who served, consider adding that

Try not to be overtly religious, but messages such as “Merry Christmas” or “God Bless You” are acceptable

Do not include inserts such as glitter, photos, business cards

Do not include personal information such as telephone number, address or email

Sign your name

Family-owned Royer’s has 16 stores in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, including one Stephenson’s Flowers & Gifts location in Harrisburg.

SOURCE: Royer’s