Student suspended for pointing “finger guns” at classmates

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A parent said his son was suspended from a York County middle school for allegedly pointing finger guns at other students. He said it's not true and he's upset about the way it was handled. He believes the school didn't follow due process.

FOX43 reached out to school officials regarding policies and procedures, and received the following statement from Dallastown Middle School Principal:

"We handle incidents under procedures and policies that reflect due process and the rights of all involved. No further comment."

This after a parent reached out to FOX43 saying his 13-year-old son was suspended for 3 days for pointing finger guns at the backs of heads of other classmates, even though his son claims he never did.

"My son's no angel," George Goucker said. "Not by any stretch of the imagination. But no. He denied it entirely. He said he didn't do it."

In an email from school administrators sent to his son's mother, it said his son made the finger guns 5-6 times. He then locked eye contact with the teacher, and continued to make the gestures. It then states he was suspended for three days, starting Friday, and to please call to discuss further.

"I tried calling the dean of students Thursday," Goucker said. "He didn't bother returning my call. Then I tried calling the superintendent. Never got through to that. Finally the assistant superintendent returned my call, and out of frustration I called you guys."

His problem isn't punishing students for wrong-doing. He feels due process wasn't followed, and his son never got the chance to explain his side.

"Before you ruin a child's future, give him a permanent record, maybe you oughta question a child a little bit," Goucker said. "Maybe you oughta ask other students, maybe you should talk to the parents. And then going to the extreme of suspension when my son violated no laws whatsoever."

On the District's website, FOX43 found the school's policies. Regarding suspension it states:

"Every principal or person in charge of a public school may temporarily suspend any student for disobedience or misconduct."

Goucker still feels he's owed an explanation.

"I'm sorry, but they work for me," Goucker said. "I pay them. They should answer to the tax payers. At least to the parents."

FOX43 reached out to the principal and asked which policy they handled this situation under. We are still waiting for a reply.