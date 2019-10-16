× Tiger Woods plans to publish a memoir titled ‘Back’

The 15-time major champion is working on a memoir titled “Back,” which he calls the “definitive story” of his life.

HarperCollins Publishers has acquired the rights to the book, it was announced Tuesday. Described as a “candid and intimate narrative,” Woods’ memoir will cover his rise to fame, battling injuries and personal issues as well as his comeback at age 43, winning the Masters in April. It was not announced when the book would be released.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods said. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

After two months off, coinciding with knee surgery, Woods is returning to competitive golf on October 21 to be part of a skins game with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in Chiba, Japan. He’s also planning to play in the PGA Tour’s new event, the Zozo Championship, that starts October 24. Both of those events are at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. It will be Woods’ first time in Japan in 13 years.