× Two men convicted of robbing, shooting Lancaster man in 2018

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County jury convicted two men this week in a 2018 robbery that left one man severely injured with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim, who lost half his blood volume in the attack, required emergency surgery to survive, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The two men convicted are Clifton K. Hunter, 25, and Jovar J. Jackson, 25, both of Lancaster.

The case against a third defendant, Jamel Nesmith, who testified against the other co-defendants in the trial, is pending, prosecutors say.

Hunter was convicted of attempted murder, multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy, and possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors. He was identified as the man who shot the victim in the stomach during the incident, which occurred on Oct. 16, 2018.

Jackson was found guilty of multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy, prosecutors say.

Both men will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro after background investigations are completed. Bail for both men was raised to $1 million each by Totaro after the guilty verdicts were rendered, prosecutors say.

According to evidence presented at trial, the defendants held two men at gunpoint during a robbery in a South Lime Street home last year. Jackson asked the victims for money and drugs, and began searching the house. The victim who was shot was on the phone during the robbery, and was shot when he did not immediately hang up, according to testimony.

The victim had three sections of his intestines removed and would not have survived had he not undergone immediate surgery, prosecutors say.

After the incident, Hunter fled to Rhode Island, where he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to prosecutors. Jackson also was on the lam and arrested five months later.