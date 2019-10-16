× At least one dead after crash, portion of Interstate 81 Northbound closed in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person is dead and a portion of Interstate 81 is closed after a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 81 Northbound near mile marker 85 in East Hanover Township.

As a result of the crash, two people were taken to the hospital, and at least one of them has died, according to PennDOT.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Interstate 81 was closed in both directions between Exit 80 at Route 743 and Exit 85 and Route 934 due to the crash for a few hours.

As of 6:00 a.m., southbound lanes of Interstate 81 had reopened.

All lanes CLOSED due to crash activity on I-81 in both directions between Exit 85: PA 934 and Exit 80: PA 743 #EastHanoverTownship Lebabon Co — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) October 16, 2019