Victim of Oct. 3 assault outside Village Night Club dies of injuries; police are investigating

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police say they are investigating an October 3 assault case that now a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Kristopher Wade, 26, of York, according to police.

The incident at about 1:59 a.m. outside the Village Night Club on 205 N. Christian St., police say.

Officers dispatched to investigate the report of a fight in progress discovered a group of people gathered around Wade, who was lying on the ground suffering from an apparent head injury.

Wade was transported to a hospital, where he was admitted to undergo treatment, police say.

According to police, staff at the hospital notified investigators Tuesday night that Wade’s condition had worsened and he was not expected to survive his injuries. He died a short time later, police say.

Police say investigators have been interviewing witnesses, family members and other subjects who may have information about the assault. They are attempting to locate subjects who were with Wade at the Village Nightclub prior to and during the assault.

Investigators are also reviewing video surveillance footage from cameras in the area and are obtaining additional video, according to police.

According to witnesses, the suspect in the case approached Wade in the parking lot outside the club and punched him, causing him to fall backward and strike his head.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, tall, with a medium build and short hair.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.