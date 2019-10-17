A super sweet and spooky start to Hersheypark In The Dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Halloween is two weeks away, and Hersheypark is getting in the spooky spirit ready to kick off Hersheypark In The Dark starting Friday.

Ride lovers can experience coasters and more in the dark, with over 50 rides staying open for their three weekend long Halloween celebration.

At ZooAmerica kids and families are encouraged to bring a flashlight and see the many Creatures of the Night, including a touch a reptile exhibit and more!

Kids 12 and under can dress up and trick-or-treat at 13 spots throughout the park along their Treatville trail. There will be plenty of entertainment with a Hershey Characters Glow Dance Party, and the "Screaming Mummies" band.

Lets not forget about the food-- a variety of fall inspired treats are available throughout the park including their Pumpkin King Size Shakes, pumpkin funnel cake sundeas, and more.

Kids two and under get in for free, tickets are $41.95 for ages 9-54, and $31.95 for kids ages 3-8.

For more information about Hersheypark In The Dark, and hours you can visit their website.