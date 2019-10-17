‘Appalling’ homecoming proposal shocks Wisconsin parents, administrators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A disturbing photo of a Wisconsin high school student's homecoming proposal is going viral.

Circulating on social media from inside Badger High School in Lake Geneva, the controversial image shows a student asking a friend to last Saturday's homecoming dance.

"I was appalled and wanted to cry," Karen Lake, a Badger High School parent, told WITI.

The words written on the poster read, "If I was black, I'd be picking cotton. But I'm white, so I'm picking you up for homecoming."

"It's absolutely ridiculous. There's no place for it in society. It's hatred," Lake said.

Lake has four children who attend school in the district and one recent graduate of Badger High School.

"Not only do I have two children that are mixed race, I just can't believe this would be tolerated in the school," Lake said.

Another parent, Danny White, said his children brought the shocking image, originally shared on SnapChat, to his attention.

"Thankfully, my kids are raised right and know how to treat people no matter what the color of their skin is," White said.

Badger High School administrators released the following statement:

"Last night, District and Badger Administrators became aware of a racially insensitive post involving a Badger High School student that began circulating on social media. The school district is investigating this situation and is working with students, parents, staff and local authorities. "We want to be very clear: Badger High School is a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or ancestry are respected and celebrated."

"Hopefully someone is held accountable and maybe they'll make an example out of her," White said.

Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent Jim Gottinger tells WITI appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. He could not go into detail.