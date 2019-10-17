Chilly and quite gusty on Thursday with plenty of clouds!

CHILLY AND BREEZY: A chilly burst of fall air settles in across Central PA for Thursday! The early morning continues to dry out, but clouds linger, and perhaps even a few sprinkles to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. It’s quite breezy, with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the afternoon. A few lake effect sprinkles are still possible. It’s breezy and quite chilly—feeling more like a November day! Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour at their peak. Skies partially clear through the night. The breezes relax a bit, but the winds won’t entirely fade. Expect lows to fall back into the 40s. Friday starts with some sunshine, but skies turn partly sunny during the afternoon. It’s still breezy, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds gust from 20 to 25 miles per hour.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, less breezy, and turns milder for our region. Saturday sees a chilly start, with temperatures beginning in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Some frosty spots are likely. The rest of the day features abundant sunshine, with temperatures spiking into the middle to upper 60s. The warming continues into Sunday. Clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system, but it’s a dry day. Afternoon highs are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

DAMP NEXT WEEK: Mild temperatures and a return to shower chances are expected next week. Monday brings the chance for showers as wave one of the next system passes across the region. Temperatures are near 70 degrees. More rain is expected for Tuesday. Expect high temperatures near 70 degrees. Wednesday dries out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures turn cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels