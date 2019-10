× Congressman Elijah Cummings dies at 68

MARYLAND– A longtime Congressman representing Maryland has died from health complications.

Rep. Elijah Cummings passed away around 2:45 a.m. at Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to a press release by his office.

Cummings, 68, represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District for more than two decades.

The release noted that Cummings had been dealing with longstanding health issues.