Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures Preview

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa--- Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy—and you—embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Join us for a fun-filled getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and up-close character interactions — right in your hometown!
|
SHOW DATES
|
SHOW TIMES
|Oct 17, 2019
|07:00PM
|Oct 18, 2019
|07:00PM
|Oct 19, 2019
|11:00AM , 03:00PM , 07:00PM
|Oct 20, 2019
|12:00PM , 04:00PM
TICKET INFO
Tickets on sale now!
PRICING
Tickets start at $15!
Market pricing applies to all tickets. Rates can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Lock in your price and location today!
Purchase tickets by phone:
717-534-3911
Group Sales Info:
800-242-4236