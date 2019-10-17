Family First with FOX43: Get your kids their flu shots now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA -- Health experts are warning families after a busy, and at times, deadly flu season last year, to get themselves, and more importantly, their children injected with the flu vaccine as soon as possible.

The 2019-2020 flu season started in late September, and at Wellspan Pediatric Health on Joppa Road, Dr. Sean Campbell is making sure every parent knows why their kids need a flu shot.

"The flu is very infectious," Campbell said. "[The flu shot] not only protects your health and your family's health, but protects parents at work because someone has got take care of the baby when they’re sick."

Last year was one of the most potent flu seasons on record for children, with more than 48,000 kids nationwide getting hospitalized due to complications from the virus, and 187 children dying , according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Which is why for his first birthday, Connor O'Neill's birthday present from his pediatrician is a number of vaccines, including the flu shot, directly into his leg. Conner's mom, Danielle, says she never gave any hesitation into whether her son would get vaccinated.

"To me, it's just preventing the spread of [the flu], preventing other people from getting it, and keeping [Conner] as safe as possible," she said.

Flu vaccines can typically be found at most pharmacies and health clinics, in addition to your pediatrician's office. To find a flu shot near you, the CDC has a vaccine finder available here.

In addition to making sure families are aware of the importance of the flu shot, the Pennsylvania Department of Health wants to make sure parents are aware of the "3 C's" of flu season.

From the Department of Health's website: