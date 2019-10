× Former postal employee indicted for theft of mail

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for theft of mail by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA.

It’s alleged that 24-year-old Vashaurid Gibbs removed money from letters, postal cards, packages and mail that had come into his possession as a postal employee on July 8.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.