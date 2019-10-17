Gov. Wolf orders US, commonwealth flags to half-staff to honor Rep. Elijah Cummings

Posted 4:05 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, October 17, 2019

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Thursday the United States and commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff to honor Rep. Elijah Cummings, who passed away at the age of 68.

“Rep. Cummings was a trailblazer, a life-long advocate for fairness and civil rights, and a fearless defender of our democracy,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be sorely missed.”

The flags shall be lowered until sunset Friday, October 18. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

